Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 31,916 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,916 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 958,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,485,000 after acquiring an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 491,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 224,183 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

