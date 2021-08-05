Strike Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $50.20 or 0.00131727 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $148.15 million and approximately $31.63 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00102907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00145980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,029.79 or 0.99791858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.10 or 0.00863578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,951,143 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.