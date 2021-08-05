Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 896,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,616. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

