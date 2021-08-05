Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.69 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

SUMO stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.39. 757,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,098. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,130 shares of company stock worth $8,024,096. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

