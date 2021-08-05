Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) COO Sells $2,200,644.66 in Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SUI opened at $195.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $199.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 60.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 15.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,997,000 after buying an additional 321,146 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

