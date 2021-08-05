Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.87

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.87 and last traded at C$24.74, with a volume of 5583982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.65.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$35.51 billion and a PE ratio of 24.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.44.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.