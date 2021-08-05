Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $344.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 781,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 256,969 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 80,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

