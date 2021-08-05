Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$15.79 and last traded at C$15.68, with a volume of 306621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Specifically, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,612.76. Also, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$524,390,719.75. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,205.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPB. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7509542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.87%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

