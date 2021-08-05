SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $33,300.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00102895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00146347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.65 or 0.99877966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.00856388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,081,467 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

