Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. Surmodics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.310 EPS.

SRDX stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.47. 57,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,093. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.86 million, a PE ratio of 112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

