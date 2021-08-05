Susquehanna Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $310.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.45% from the stock’s current price.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.10.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $200.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.29. The firm has a market cap of $543.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.