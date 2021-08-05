Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.00.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.53. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.