Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.00.
OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.53. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
