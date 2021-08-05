Switcheo (SWTH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $189,760.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Switcheo has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and $189,760.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00101955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00139862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,901.94 or 1.00324931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.29 or 0.00834674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,595,112,561 coins and its circulating supply is 1,529,350,139 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.