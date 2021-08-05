Sylo Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Sylo has a total market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $222,648.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 150.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

