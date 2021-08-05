Symmetry Investments LP Buys New Stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $16.83. 178,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,495. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

