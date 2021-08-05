Symmetry Investments LP Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Symmetry Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

NYSE:TDG traded up $8.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $624.55. 163,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $653.98. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 228.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

