Symmetry Investments LP Invests $1.01 Million in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $1,138,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 51.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 256.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 94,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

MT stock remained flat at $$34.34 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.