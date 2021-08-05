Symmetry Investments LP Purchases Shares of 128,500 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.4% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $35.85. 10,523,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,683,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

