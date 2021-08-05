Symmetry Investments LP Purchases Shares of 20,200 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

RBLX stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.57. 4,312,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,160,131. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

