Symmetry Investments LP Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Snap by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Snap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,294,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.32. 17,267,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,699,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.77. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,962,265 shares of company stock valued at $412,075,057 in the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

