Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

SYBX opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

