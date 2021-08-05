Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.70 Per Share

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 523.80. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 288.60 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 763.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 568.88 ($7.43).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

