Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 293,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $98,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $76,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,218 shares of company stock valued at $273,312 over the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $65.27 million, a P/E ratio of 304.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

