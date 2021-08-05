Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Position Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYRS opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $278.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

