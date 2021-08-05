Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after buying an additional 243,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $158.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

