Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $173.21, but opened at $166.19. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $159.40, with a volume of 61,328 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TTWO. Wedbush lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

