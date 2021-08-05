Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $105.00, but opened at $110.00. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $113.17, with a volume of 5,258 shares changing hands.

The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

