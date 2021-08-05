Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $105.00, but opened at $110.00. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $113.17, with a volume of 5,258 shares changing hands.
The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
