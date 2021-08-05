Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.80

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.80 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 125.80 ($1.64), with a volume of 339502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.40 ($1.61).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.57. The firm has a market cap of £634.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.98%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

