TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

TASK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

NASDAQ:TASK traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $35.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TaskUs stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.