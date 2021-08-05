TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
TASK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TASK traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $35.63.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
