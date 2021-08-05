Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.13. 6,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.