Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 7,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

