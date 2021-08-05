Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

