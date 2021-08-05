Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $13,034,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $9,102,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,293,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,668. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $134.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

