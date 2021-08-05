Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,738. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

