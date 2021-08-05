Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after acquiring an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $193.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

