Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 4,002 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Glaukos accounts for about 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSE GKOS traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

