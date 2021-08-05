Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 5,109 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. TTEC accounts for 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TTEC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in TTEC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $105.75. 6,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $113.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

