Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 8,811 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of CyberArk Software worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.13. 4,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,402. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.20. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.02 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

