Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after acquiring an additional 248,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 in the last ninety days. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.31. 2,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

