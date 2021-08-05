Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

