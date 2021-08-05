TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$61.38 and last traded at C$61.05, with a volume of 1012572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.

Specifically, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$226,464.02. Also, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.55.

The company has a market cap of C$59.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 163.98%.

About TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.