TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$61.38 and last traded at C$61.05, with a volume of 1012572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.

Specifically, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$226,464.02. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.55.

The company has a market capitalization of C$59.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.98%.

TC Energy Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

