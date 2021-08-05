TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$66.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.55.

TRP opened at C$60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.67 billion and a PE ratio of 29.75. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4499996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total transaction of C$132,014.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at C$278,637.48. Insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

