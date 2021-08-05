TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

CGBD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,813. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.