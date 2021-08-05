TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.
CGBD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,813. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
TCG BDC Company Profile
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.