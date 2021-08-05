TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 70,076 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 62,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157,440. The company has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

