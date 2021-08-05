TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ares Capital worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 72,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 139,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 110,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,358. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

