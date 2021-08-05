TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Danaher by 16.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,381 shares of company stock worth $17,691,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.79. 7,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $307.10. The stock has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

