TCW Group Inc. Sells 3,328 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,334 shares of company stock valued at $76,272,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.25. 11,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.96 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $272.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

