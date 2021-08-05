TCW Group Inc. Sells 5,903 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $26,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Trimble by 27.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Trimble by 59.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 555.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,623. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

