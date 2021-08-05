TD Securities Lowers Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.21.

SLF traded down C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 743,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,157. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$51.59 and a 12 month high of C$67.26. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5399992 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total transaction of C$1,217,317.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,443,229.44.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

